BLACKPINK's Jisoo's 'earthquake' MV Soars Past 100 Million Views

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has hit the 100 million mark with her “earthquake” music video!

On February 7 KST at around 3:30 p.m. KST, Jisoo’s music video for “earthquake,” the title track of her solo mini album “AMORTAGE,” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

Jisoo originally released the music video for “earthquake” on February 14, 2025 at 2 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the song just over 11 months and 24 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to Jisoo!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “earthquake” again below: