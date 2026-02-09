'To My Beloved Thief,' 'Undercover Miss Hong,' And 'Recipe For Love' All Hit New Ratings Highs

Three dramas soared to new heights last night!

On February 8, KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” achieved the highest viewership ratings of its run to date. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the period fantasy romance scored an average nationwide rating of 7.3 percent.

tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” also wrapped up the first half of its run on its highest ratings yet, taking first place in its time slot across all channels with a nationwide average of 9.4 percent.

KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” similarly set a new personal record with its fourth episode, which earned an average nationwide rating of 17.2 percent—making it the most-watched show of the entire weekend.

Finally, Channel A’s “Positively Yours” rose to an average nationwide rating of 1.9 percent for its latest episode.

