Watch: BOYNEXTDOOR Named Global Ambassadors For Buldak Ramen

BOYNEXTDOOR is officially the new face of the Buldak ramen brand!

On February 9, Samyang Foods officially announced that BOYNEXTDOOR had been chosen as the models for Buldak’s new global campaign “Hotter Than My EX.”

Samyang Foods remarked, “BOYNEXTDOOR is currently receiving lots of love for the way they express honest, unfiltered emotions and everyday feelings in their own unique style. Their friendly yet stimulating charm made them the perfect fit for the distinctive message of this campaign.”

The new “Hotter Than My EX” slogan uses Buldak’s unique spiciness to represent unwavering self-esteem and self-control after a breakup. Starting from the idea that Buldak is hotter and more intense than a past lover, the campaign transforms Buldak’s signature spicy taste into a cultural code symbolizing a confident and self-assured attitude.

To kick off this new campaign, BOYNEXTDOOR released a new version of their 2024 hit “Earth, Wind & Fire” entitled “Earth, Wind & Fire (Buldak Hotter Than My EX Ver.)” on February 9 at midnight KST. The group will also be releasing a music video-esque video for the campaign at a later date.

In the meantime, check out the new Buldak version of “Earth, Wind & Fire”—as well as BOYNEXTDOOR’s first short-form videos for the campaign—below!

Source (1)