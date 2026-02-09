Ong Seong Wu Renews Contract With Fantagio

Ong Seong Wu has chosen to remain with his longtime agency Fantagio.

On February 9, Fantagio officially announced that MJ had renewed his exclusive contract with the company.

“After in-depth discussions, we have renewed our contract with actor Ong Seong Wu based on a foundation of trust and confidence,” said Fantagio. “We will be unsparing in our full support of Ong Seong Wu, who possesses unlimited potential, so that he can continue to pursue a wide variety of activities.”

Ong Seong Wu previously shared the news of his contract renewal on his fan cafe, stating, “After a long period of debate and discussion, I decided to continue with my agency and proceeded with renewing my contract.”

The idol-turned-actor went on to explain, “I felt that I still had many things I wanted to achieve together with the family that has worked hard and done their utmost for me.”

After debuting as a member of the “Produce 101 Season 2” project group Wanna One in 2017, Ong Seong Wu made his acting debut in the 2019 drama “Moment of Eighteen.”

