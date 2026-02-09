ZEROBASEONE's Seok Matthew And Park Gun Wook Sign With WAKEONE

ZEROBASEONE’s Seok Matthew and Park Gun Wook will be continuing their journey with WAKEONE!

On February 9, WAKEONE announced through an official statement that ZEROBASEONE members Seok Matthew and Park Gun Wook signed exclusive contracts with WAKEONE.

Read the full statement in English below:

Previously, Seok Matthew was under MNH Entertainment, while Park Gun Wook was under Jellyfish Entertainment. The two debuted as members of ZEROBASEONE in 2023 after starring on “Boys Planet.”

