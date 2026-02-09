Stray Kids' I.N Donates To Meaningful Cause For His Birthday

Stray Kids’ I.N celebrated his birthday in a meaningful way!

On February 8, I.N donated 100 million won (approximately $68,300) to the National Cancer Center as a way of giving back for the love he received from fans.

The donation will be used to cover medical expenses for underprivileged cancer patients receiving treatment at the National Cancer Center as well as to support psychological therapy for pediatric and adolescent cancer patients.

I.N shared, “I wanted to pass on the love I’ve received from fans, and I hope it can make even one day a little warmer for those enduring long periods of treatment,” adding, “It may be a small contribution, but I hope it reaches them as hope and courage, and I sincerely wish them a full recovery.”

I.N has been consistently putting the value of giving into practice through ongoing donations. In 2024, he was appointed as the youngest-ever member (age 23) of the Green Noble Club, an association for major donors of ChildFund Korea who have contributed at least 100 million won. Last year, to mark his birthday, he also donated treatment costs for pediatric cancer patients at Samsung Medical Center.

Happy birthday, I.N!

Source (1)