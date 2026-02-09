Noh Sang Hyun Exudes Political Power While Gong Seung Yeon Commands The Royal Family In New Drama “Perfect Crown”

MBC’s upcoming drama “Perfect Crown” has unveiled the first stills of Noh Sang Hyun and Gong Seung Yeon!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” will tell the love story of Sung Hee Joo (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Yi An (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Noh Sang Hyun and Gong Seung Yeon star as Prime Minister Min Jung Woo and Queen Dowager Yoon Yi Rang, respectively, portraying a romance that challenges social status and fate.

Min Jung Woo is the eldest son of a prominent political family at the center of power, following his grandfather and father, both of whom previously served as prime minister. With striking looks, intelligence, and a warm personality, he is widely seen as the No. 1 “most eligible bachelor” and receives strong public admiration.

Despite his seemingly perfect exterior, he rarely shows his true feelings. Yet in front of Grand Prince Yi An, with whom he has shared friendship and trust since childhood, he reveals a more genuine side. After Grand Prince Yi An decides to marry his junior Sung Hee Joo, subtle changes stir in Min Jung Woo’s heart, raising questions about how his emotions might affect the couple’s arranged marriage.

Yoon Yi Rang is a central figure of the royal family. Born into a prestigious family that has produced four queens, she grew up learning to control her emotions. She accepts her destiny to reach the highest position in the kingdom with composure, living her life as the perfect queen.

However, after her young son ascends to the throne and she becomes queen dowager, Yoon Yi Rang’s life begins to gradually shift. The presence of Grand Prince Yi An, who receives widespread public support, heightens her unease. Amid this precarious reality, attention turns to whether Yoon Yi Rang can protect her son and her own destiny until the end.

In the stills, Min Jung Woo and Yoon Yi Rang appear with an elegant presence at the center of politics and the royal family. Min Jung Woo shows the charisma of a prime minister with a gentle smile, while Yoon Yi Rang reflects the dignity of the royal family’s eldest with her poised demeanor.

“Perfect Crown” is set to premiere in April. Stay tuned for updates!

