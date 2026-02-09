Ha Jung Woo Navigates The Struggles Of Landlord Life In New Drama “Mad Concrete Dreams”

Upcoming drama “Mad Concrete Dreams” has unveiled the first stills of Ha Jung Woo in character!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama that follows a struggling landlord who becomes entangled in crime to protect his family and property. While he achieves the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to participate in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Ha Jung Woo plays Ki Soo Jong, the head of a household who puts everything on the line to buy a building using loans and ends up buried in debt. He dreams of striking it rich through redevelopment, but when his building faces the threat of being taken away, he fights a heartrending battle to save it.

The newly released still below shows Ki Soo Jong’s humble daily life, far from the glamorous image of a building owner that everyone dreams of. To pay off his loan interest, Ki Soo Jong works part-time as a deliveryman, living day to day.

Though he doesn’t manage a flashy high-rise, his care for the old building reflects his hope that one day he will become a top-tier property owner. Questions grow about what dangers might threaten the building Ki Soo Jong has poured everything into and how his story will unfold as he is pushed to the brink.

The production team said, “No actor other than Ha Jung Woo could have been imagined for the role of Ki Soo Jong. Please keep an eye out for Ha Jung Woo’s one-of-a-kind performance, which will keep viewers on the edge every episode.”

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is set to premiere on March 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ha Jung Woo in “Road to Boston”:

