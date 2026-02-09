Watch: Wi Ha Joon And Kim Jung Hyun Hover Around Park Min Young For Different Reasons In New Drama 'Siren's Kiss' Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Siren’s Kiss” has released a new trailer!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller about a man who investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with an irresistibly captivating woman. Wi Ha Joon will star as Cha Woo Seok, the inspector relentlessly investigating the mysterious deaths, while Park Min Young will play Han Seol Ah, the woman suspected of standing at the center of the case.

The newly released teaser video opens with a brutal crime scene and Han Seol Ah’s mysterious line, saying, “They say there is no third coincidence in this world,” paired with her blood-smeared face.

Insurance investigator Cha Woo Seok also presses Han Seol Ah, throwing out a leading question—“Did you kill your fiancé and Kim Yoon Ji too?”—as he digs into who she really is. As more and more people try to uncover the secret, the tension is clearly written all over Han Seol Ah’s face, and her words—“You can’t tell which side is the victim, can you?”—leave a strange lingering aftertaste.

The video also shows Cha Woo Seok struggling to fend off an assailant’s attack as well as startup CEO Baek Jun Beom (Kim Jung Hyun) wearing a suspicious smile. Attention is focused on what will happen to the two men and on what truth might be hidden behind the string of deaths connected to Han Seol Ah.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Siren’s Kiss” will premiere on March 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Kim Jung Hyun in “A Hundred Memories”:

Watch Now

Source (1)