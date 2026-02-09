Esom Transforms Into An Elite Attorney Carrying Hidden Past Wounds In New Drama “Phantom Lawyer”

SBS’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Phantom Lawyer” has unveiled the first stills of Esom in character!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows Shin Yi Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Esom plays Han Na Hyun, an elite attorney at Taebaek Law Firm, one of the most prestigious law firms in Seocho District, known for her perfect 100% win rate.

In the stills, Han Na Hyun immediately draws attention with her sharply tailored suit and steady gaze. The careful combination of her long black hair and black suit reflects her calm nature, giving off the aura of a highly skilled lawyer even just by standing in the courtroom. Unmoved by emotions, she always chooses the most efficient course of action and must win every case she takes on.

However, even the seemingly perfect Han Na Hyun carries hidden wounds from her past. The painful memories, tightly sealed by her cold demeanor, slowly begin to show cracks. Through her encounter with Shin Yi Rang, who trusts people and looks first at their stories, another side of her gradually emerges. After Yi Rang unexpectedly steps into the divine world, it becomes a key point to watch what choices and attitudes the rational Han Na Hyun will show.

The production team remarked, “Han Na Hyun is a character who puts logic and results first. She clashes with and at times teams up with the ‘possessed’ Shin Yi Rang, adding another layer of tension to the story. From her cold charisma to the subtlest emotional shifts, Esom convincingly brings every side of Han Na Hyun to life. Please stay tuned to see how Han Na Hyun changes after facing Yi Rang’s world.”

“Phantom Lawyer” is set to premiere on March 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

