DRIPPIN's Joo Changuk Announces Military Enlistment Date

DRIPPIN’s Joo Changuk will be enlisting in the military.

On February 9, DRIPPIN’s agency Woollim Entertainment announced that Joo Changuk will enlist as a public service worker on February 19.

The agency shared the following official statement via Weverse:

Hello,

This is Woollim Entertainment.

We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all fans who continuously show their love and support for DRIPPIN.

We would like to inform you that our artist, Joo Changuk of DRIPPIN, will begin fulfilling his mandatory military service as a public service worker starting on February 19.

Please note that there will be no official events on the day of his enlistment, and we kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting his alternative service workplace.

We kindly ask for your continued love and warm support so that Joo Changuk may diligently fulfill his military duties and return in good health.

Thank you.