Ahn Bo Hyun And Cha Seo Won Form An Unlikely Alliance For Lee Joo Bin’s Sake In “Spring Fever”

“Spring Fever” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

tvN’s “Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, Seon Jae Gyu strengthened his bond with Yoon Bom by repeatedly saving her mother, Jeong Nan Hee (Na Young Hee), from crises during her visit to Shinsu. The couple also opened up about the traumas they had kept hidden in their hearts and began healing their wounds through each other’s presence, leaving viewers deeply touched.

The tension reached a peak at the end of episode 10 when Seon Jae Gyu bared his soul to Yoon Bom with the shocking confession, “I killed my father,” setting the stage for a highly anticipated follow up.

The newly released stills show Seon Jae Gyu taking matters into his own hands for Yoon Bom’s sake. His commanding presence—reminiscent of their first encounter when he carried a massive flowerpot with his bare hands—adds an extra layer of excitement.

The following stills tease an unexpected alliance between longtime rivals Seon Jae Gyu and Choi Yi Joon (Cha Seo Won). The two are seen handing documents to an unknown individual, creating a tense atmosphere and sparking curiosity about their destination and unexpected actions.

Adding to the mystery, Yoon Bom is seen looking startled by a group of mysterious men who appear at her doorstep. Who are these men who have come looking for her? Viewers will have to tune in to the upcoming episode to uncover their true identities as well as Seon Jae Gyu’s relentless actions reminiscent of the early stages of the drama and changes in his strained friendship with Choi Yi Joon.

The next episode of “Spring Fever” airs on February 9 at 8:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Pretty Crazy” on Viki:

Watch Now

And watch Lee Joo Bin in “Gaduri Restaurant” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)