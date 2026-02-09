Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, And Lee Chung Ah Are Determined To Prove Park Se Hyun’s Innocence In “Honour”

ENA’s new drama “Honour” has released new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young) discovered evidence supporting the possibility that Jo Yoo Jung (Park Se Hyun) was not the person who killed reporter Lee Jun Hyuk (Lee Choong Joo), and that the secret prostitution app organization “Connect In” may have used Jo Yoo Jung to silence him. However, Jo Yoo Jung refused to speak, even rejecting a meeting with her lawyer. Yoon Ra Young, however, refused to back down, determined to uncover the truth.

In the preview for the upcoming episode, Yoon Ra Young confronts Jo Yoo Jung just before the crime scene reconstruction, asking point-blank, “It’s Connect, right? The prostitution app.” This question implies that Yoon Ra Young knows Jo Yoo Jung is doing more than just lying—she knows who the real culprit is.

Flustered, Jo Yoo Jung cries out during the reenactment, “I didn’t do it!” overturning her previous statement. Attention is now focused on whether she will finally reveal the secret she has been hiding. Despite Jo Yoo Jung repeatedly changing her statement, Yoon Ra Young refuses to give up, extending her hand once again with unwavering determination to pursue the truth to the very end. After a moment of hesitation, Jo Yoo Jung ultimately takes Yoon Ra Young’s hand, hinting at a new turn in the case.

However, even if Jo Yoo Jung speaks up, there is currently no clear evidence to support her claims. Her initial confession aligns with the physical evidence left at the scene. As a result, the three lawyers from law firm L&J (Listen and Join)—Yoon Ra Young, Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae), and Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah)—will have to unite even more tightly and put their heads together to find evidence that could overturn the case.

The problem is that the closer they get to the truth, the more blatant the threats against them become. The preview for the upcoming episode also shows Hwang Hyun Jin collapsing on the street, and Kang Shin Jae’s car rear window defaced with the ominous number 2005, following an attack on Yoon Ra Young with a sharp object. These events add to the tension, suggesting there may be another hidden link behind the case.

The production team stated, “In episode 3, the direction of the case will shift dramatically following Jo Yoo Jung changing her statement,” adding, “The tension will reach its peak as the three lawyers’ quest for the truth and the pressure mounting against them unfold simultaneously. Please stay tuned.”

The next episode of “Honour,” airs on February 9 at 10 p.m. KST!

