Kang Daniel Shows Off New Buzz Cut As He Enlists In The Military Today

Kang Daniel has shared a glimpse of his brand-new haircut as he officially begins his military service.

On February 9, Kang Daniel entered the army training center to begin basic training before serving as an active duty soldier. Prior to his enlistment, he took to Instagram to reveal his freshly shaved buzz cut, writing, “I will be back.”

Check out Kang Daniel’s photos and video below!

We wish Kang Daniel a safe and healthy service!

