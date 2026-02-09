Jo Yun Seo And Choi Byung Chan Become Yeonwoo’s Trusted Best Friend And Kim Hyun Jin’s Supportive Twin In “Love Phobia”

U+tv’s upcoming drama “Love Phobia” has shared new stills of Jo Yun Seo and Choi Byung Chan in character!

“Love Phobia” tells the story of Han Sun Ho (Kim Hyun Jin), a romance novelist who is deeply in tune with his emotions, and Yoon Bi Ah (Yeonwoo), the emotionally detached CEO of the AI-powered dating app “It’s You.” When their paths cross, they slowly begin to understand each other and embark on a journey to find love.

Jo Yun Seo plays Seol Jae Hee, Yoon Bi Ah’s closest friend who knows her secrets and the co-CEO of the AI dating app “It’s You.” Jae Hee is the key pillar of the company, excelling in every aspect from outstanding work performance to employee management. However, cracks begin to form in the peaceful daily life she built alongside Yoon Bi Ah when staff members from HAN Agency suddenly join the company.

Choi Byung Chan transforms into Han Baek Ho, the head manager at HAN Agency, where his twin brother Han Sun Ho works. Since childhood, Han Baek Ho has supported his brother’s writing career, serving as both a sibling and a dependable colleague—the ultimate supporter. Known for his striking looks and warm, eye-smiling charm, he ends up working at “It’s You” while helping with Sun Ho’s work and eventually falls into a fateful romance there.

In the stills, Seol Jae Hee captures attention with her glamorous styling and bright smile. While some photos show her naturally confident demeanor, in another still, she’s captured with meaningful expression and a deep, layered gaze, seemingly foreshadowing the instability brewing within “It’s You.”

Meanwhile, Han Baek Ho radiates bright energy with his deep dimples and cheerful smile. However, in another scene, he is seen clutching a phone with a tearful expression, as if he has just heard shocking news. What incident triggers a change in “positive man” Han Baek Ho’s emotional state?

“Love Phobia” is set to premiere on February 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

