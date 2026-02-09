Shin Jae Ha And Kim Min Ju Hold A Special Bond In New Drama 'Shining'

JTBC’s upcoming Friday drama “Shining” has unveiled new stills of Shin Jae Ha and Kim Min Ju!

“Shining” is a drama about young people who once shared a world of their own and gradually become each other’s source of trust and the light that guides their lives.

In the drama, Shin Jae Ha plays the character Bae Seong Chan, a hotelier. Back when he was a rookie hotelier, he happened to meet Mo Eun Ah (Kim Min Ju), and the two have known each other for a long time. He is also the one who suggested that Mo Eun Ah—who has been wandering as she tries to find her own path—take up hotel work.

In the newly released photos, Bae Seong Chan’s relaxed yet confident presence shines through, revealing the mature charm of an adult man.

Above all, his sharp yet weighty gaze seems to hold even an affectionate feeling toward Mo Eun Ah, raising anticipation for the pair’s intriguing dynamic. Added to that is Mo Eun Ah’s calm, comfortable demeanor as she looks at Bae Seong Chan, drawing attention to Bae Seong Chan’s storyline as he is set to create a different kind of chemistry with her from Yeon Tae Seo (Park Jinyoung).

Shin Jae Ha stirred curiosity by saying, “The relationship between Mo Eun Ah and Bae Seong Chan is like embers.” He elaborated, “On the outside it may look like it’s gone out, but embers don’t go out easily. And because it’s still fire, it’s warm. Their relationship, too, seems like it could break but doesn’t; it doesn’t blaze, but there’s still warmth that hasn’t disappeared,” further heightening anticipation for their story.

“Shining” is set to premiere on March 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST.



