ENHYPEN's Jungwon Makes Heartfelt Donation On His Birthday + Joins Community Chest Of Korea's Honor Society

ENHYPEN’s Jungwon is celebrating his birthday by giving back the love he has received in a meaningful way!

On February 9, the Community Chest of Korea announced that ENHYPEN leader Jungwon pledged a donation of 100 million won (approximately $68,481) and joined the Honor Society, the Community Chest of Korea’s high-value individual donor club, as its 3886th member.

To commemorate his birthday, Jungwon pledged a total of 100 million won, with plans to donate 20 million won annually over five years. The donations will be used to support the education and welfare of underprivileged children and youth as well as for social welfare projects in general.

Jungwon stated, “As a K-pop artist, I’ve received so much love and support, and I’ve always felt that this attention should never be taken for granted. I hope this becomes a source of reliable support and courage for children who are unable to enjoy their basic rights due to environmental barriers.”

Happy birthday, Jungwon!

