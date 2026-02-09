Seo Hyun Woo Has Tense Meeting With Park Se Hyun Ahead Of Her Case In “Honour”

ENA’s “Honour” has teased the chilling first appearance of prosecutor Seo Hyun Woo!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Ahead of today’s broadcast, newly released stills capture a mysterious meeting between prosecutor Park Je Yeol (Seo Hyun Woo) and Jo Yoo Jung (Park Se Hyun), a minor who later becomes a victim of sexual assault. In the cold, tense atmosphere, Park Je Yeol fixes Jo Yoo Jung with a sharp, penetrating gaze, as if seeing right through her. His neatly slicked-back hair and impeccably composed appearance further heighten his chilling aura.

The scene takes place before the sexual assault case occurs. Questions are mounting over why Jo Yoo Jung visited the prosecution office before becoming a victim, what kind of conversation took place between the two, and how their meeting may be connected to the incident that follows.

Meanwhile, in the preview for tonight’s episode, Park Je Yeol is seen making a phone call, asking for the identity of the first person who reported the case to emergency services. Currently, only Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah) and her L&J colleagues Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young) and Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae) know that Hwang Hyun Jin was the first to report the murder of journalist Lee Joon Hyuk (Lee Choong Joo). Moreover, Hwang Hyun Jin secretly took Lee Joon Hyuk’s phone—an important piece of evidence—from the crime scene.

Curiosity is intensifying over why Park Je Yeol is now trying to confirm the identity of the first reporter and whether his actions will place additional pressure on the L&J trio—Yoon Ra Young, Kang Shin Jae, and Hwang Hyun Jin.

The next episode of “Honour” airs on February 9 at 10 p.m. KST!

