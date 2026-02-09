Nam Sang Ji Shares Insight Into Playing A Woman Who Abandons Her Identity For Revenge In “Pearl In Red”

Nam Sang Ji has shared her thoughts on her character in “Pearl in Red”!

“Pearl in Red” tells a gripping revenge story about two women who return under false identities to expose the sins and buried truths of the Adele family.

Nam Sang Ji stars as Baek Jin Joo, an ordinary college student who abandons her former self and assumes a new identity as “Chloe Lee” after losing her family in a tragic incident and vowing to take revenge.

Nam Sang Ji explained why she chose the project, saying, “I was intrigued by the fact that it’s a new genre for me, and Baek Jin Joo—who makes choices different from the characters I’ve portrayed before—felt both like a major challenge and a compelling role.”

Speaking about the character’s appeal, she shared, “The biggest charm lies in the emotional gap between the persona ‘Chloe Lee,’ which she created for revenge, and the ‘Baek Jin Joo’ identity that she can never fully abandon. When she struggles with that conflict, you can feel the human side of Jin Joo, who otherwise appears cold and driven by revenge.”

Nam Sang Ji chose the keywords “revenge,” “solidarity,” and “pearl” to describe Baek Jin Joo. She explained, “It’s about the revenge she dreams of—even to the point of discarding herself—to protect what she values most, the solidarity between two women standing against great evil, and finally, the pearl that is completed after enduring hardship. I’m curious to see whether that pearl will be beautiful, ugly, or something entirely different.”

Nam Sang Ji also pointed to a memorable scene in which Jin Joo (Chloe) reunites with her beloved Park Min Joon (Kim Kyung Bo). “Just like in ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ I think love becomes even more heartbreaking when circumstances stand in the way. After Jin Joo finally comes face to face with Min Joon, I’ve been imagining and contemplating how the revenge she has envisioned might change in various ways,” she said.

Finally, Nam Sang Ji remarked, “I hope viewers will watch how Jin Joo, who was once pure and innocent, gradually becomes stained into a red pearl.”

“Pearl in Red” is set to premiere on February 23 at 7:50 p.m. KST.

