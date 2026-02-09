Bae In Hyuk And Roh Jeong Eui Radiate Warm Family Chemistry With Child Actor Behind The Scenes Of “Our Universe”

tvN’s Wednesday–Thursday drama “Our Universe” has shared adorable behind-the-scenes photos ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama that follows Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk) and Woo Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui), two in-laws who harbor deep misunderstandings about each other but unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in under the same roof, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

The newly released behind-the-scenes photos capture the cheerful chemistry of the “Woo Joo” family. Bae In Hyuk charms viewers with his warm gaze as he flashes a playful V-sign at the camera, while Roh Jeong Eui melts hearts with her bright smile and infectious positive energy.

Even off-camera, their affectionate interactions with Woo Joo add an extra dose of sweetness.

Meanwhile, Ha Jun and Park Ji Hyun make memorable special appearances as Woo Joo’s parents and the only family members of Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin. Ha Jun takes on the role of Sun Woo Jin, Tae Hyung’s older brother, who left him at an orphanage in the past before reuniting with him 16 years later, heightening curiosity about the brothers’ hidden story. Park Ji Hyun stars as Woo Hyun Joo, Hyun Jin’s dependable older sister and her entire world, adding emotional depth to the family narrative.

The production team shared, “In Episodes 3 and 4 airing this week, Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin’s full-fledged co-parenting life will begin. Their upgraded bickering chemistry within their cohabitation will unfold,” adding, “Please look forward to how the relationship between Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin—starting from a hostile dynamic—gradually evolves, as well as the new variables brought by Park Yoon Sung (Park Seo Ham), who appears before them.”

Episode 3 of “Our Universe” will air on February 11 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch the previous episodes of “Our Universe” on Viki:

Watch Now

