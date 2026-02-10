Kim Hyang Gi, Cha Hak Yeon, N.Flying’s Kim Jae Hyun, And More Confirmed For New Drama

Kim Hyang Gi, Cha Hak Yeon, N.Flying’s Kim Jae Hyun, Sohn Jeong Hyuck, and Kim Dong Gyu will star in the upcoming drama “The Absolute Value of Romance” (literal translation)!

“The Absolute Value of Romance” is a drama about a high school girl who writes romance novels featuring handsome teachers as the main characters. She encounters them in real life in unexpected moments and becomes the central figure in a turbulent school life. The series will be directed by Lee Tae Gon of “Hello, My Twenties!”

Kim Hyang Gi will play Yeo Ui Ju, a high school girl who lives as an ordinary student during the day and a romance novelist at night. She will bring her own nuanced tone to the character, who moves freely between reality and imagination.

Cha Hak Yeon will play Ga Woo Su, a cold yet handsome mathematical genius with an IQ of 156 and a Mensa member. He is set to showcase lively chemistry with Kim Hyang Gi through his intellectual charm and strong on-screen presence.

Along with them, a lineup of handsome teachers with clearly different personalities and styles is also drawing attention. Kim Jae Hyun will play Noh Da Ju, a Japanese language teacher who is multilingual and great at brightening up the mood. Sohn Jeong Hyuck will play Jung Gi Jeon, a physical education teacher known for his manly charm, while Kim Dong Gyu will play Yoon Dong Ju, a kind and sweet Korean language teacher.

“The Absolute Value of Romance” is scheduled to premiere in April. Stay tuned for more updates!

