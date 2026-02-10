Ha Jung Woo Faces A Mounting Crisis After Becoming A Landlord In New Drama “Mad Concrete Dreams” Poster

Upcoming drama “Mad Concrete Dreams” has unveiled a new poster!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama that follows a struggling landlord who becomes entangled in crime to protect his family and property. While he achieves the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to participate in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

The newly released poster shows Ki Soo Jong (Ha Jung Woo), who has achieved everyone’s dream of becoming a building owner but is weighed down by worry. The result of putting everything on the line to buy a building using loans is far from the enviable life of a building owner or top landlord. In front of Ki Soo Jong, stacks of unpaid bills, overdue notices, and loan demands pile up.

In the background stands his only hope, the three-story, aging Seyoon Building. Ki Soo Jong, who had held on through redevelopment, now faces the threat of losing it and throws himself into protecting it at all costs. The more he tries to fix the problems, the more complicated they become, and events spiral out of control. Ki Soo Jong’s precarious position atop a mountain of debt raises questions about how far he will go and what he will do to keep the building.

The poster is dominated by the tagline, “Do you want to become a building owner too?” It highlights the irony of the protagonist, who, after achieving his dream, finds himself on the edge and creates a tense atmosphere around his struggle to protect the building.

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is set to premiere on March 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ha Jung Woo in “Road to Boston”:

Watch Now

Source (1)