From Balayage To Barbie, Here Are 6 K-Pop Divas That Are Rocking Blonde This Season

Blonde is a shade that always makes you look brighter, and these K-pop girlies are rocking it! The dark winter months are almost over (finally!), and they’re ready for spring with these gorgeous blonde tones. Bright platinum, luscious gold, or sweet strawberry – there’s a blonde for everyone!

1. STAYC’s Seeun

“Princess Seeun” is exactly the right name for this look – she picked her Instagram username perfectly! This Barbie blonde really makes Seeun’s features shine. The soft waves create a smooth, polished appearance that gives her an elegant aura. This style is enough to make anyone want to go blonde!

ITZY’s leader Yeji is always serving stunning visuals, but there’s something about this bright blonde bob that looks incredible on her! The bouncy curls provide a gorgeous contrast to her foxy eyes and highlight her V-shaped jawline. Blonde is a shade she keeps going back to because she looks too good!

3. IVE’s Rei

Rei’s hair color can be deceiving – depending on the light it seems darker, but it’s actually strawberry blonde! The softer shade tinged with a hint of copper keeps her from looking too washed out and gives a little more of a toned-down appearance. It’s a little different from the typical bright blonde in the best way possible!

4. NMIXX’s Lily

NMIXX’s Lily has been rocking blonde for a while now, and she really knows what she’s doing – the color makes her look super striking! Blonde keeps her bangs from overwhelming her features perfectly. This platinum-to-gold balayage is extra gorgeous because it adds an unexpected edge to her look!

5. KiiiKiii’s Jiyu

Jiyu, leader of KiiiKiii, has garnered attention for her cool-girl choppy bob ever since the group’s debut. Ever since she went blonde she’s been attracting even more fans! She looks like a fairy with her bouncy waves and ethereal, soft features. It’s not a style for everyone, but it might be Jiyu’s best look yet!

As i-dle’s legendary visual, Miyeon looks incredible no matter what. However, there’s something about this golden blonde shade that makes her appear extra angelic! With her perfect features and long limbs, this is a look that even Barbie would be jealous of. Miyeon doesn’t often change her hair color, but when she does it’s amazing on her!