Kim Kyung Nam Transforms Into A CEO Who Will Do Anything To Protect His Law Firm In New Drama “Phantom Lawyer”

SBS’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Phantom Lawyer” has unveiled the first stills of Kim Kyung Nam in character!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows Shin Yi Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Kim Kyung Nam plays Yang Do Kyung, the CEO of Taebaek Law Firm and the son of the firm’s de facto owner. He is skilled in deceit and hypocrisy, willing to make any choice to protect what is his and constantly works to lead Taebaek.

In the stills, Yang Do Kyung sits with his arms crossed, stepping back as if to observe the situation. His steady gaze and controlled facial expression show his cold demeanor. Behind his kind and attractive face, he seems to be hiding another, truer identity.

To Yang Do Kyung, Taebaek Law Firm is a fortress that must be protected at all costs. The only person he truly needs is Han Na Hyun. He sees Han Na Hyun, who moves relentlessly toward victory, as his greatest partner and comrade.

However, the arrival of the unknown, newly practicing lawyer Shin Yi Rang upends the balance. By winning against Taebaek in an unexpected way and causing even Han Na Hyun to start making different choices, cracks begin to form in Yang Do Kyung’s world, and through those cracks, his true nature is expected to gradually emerge.

The production team remarked, “Yang Do Kyung appears stable on the outside, but he harbors the most desire within. Kim Kyung Nam adds tension to the story as he subtly conveys the coldness behind his expressionless face. Please pay attention to the variations he will bring to the drama.”

“Phantom Lawyer” is set to premiere on March 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kim Kyung Nam in “Connection”:

Watch Now

Source (1)