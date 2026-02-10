Park Jinyoung And Kim Min Ju Run Into Each Other’s Arms In New Drama “Shining” Poster

JTBC’s upcoming Friday drama “Shining” has unveiled a heart-fluttering new poster!

“Shining” is a drama about young people who once shared a world of their own and gradually become each other’s source of trust and the light that guides their lives.

The newly released poster captures the dazzling moment between Yeon Tae Seo (Park Jinyoung) and Mo Eun Ah (Kim Min Ju). In the middle of a city filled with countless people crossing the street, Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah meet at a crosswalk, hugging each other with joyful expressions. They radiate a fresh energy as lush as the tree-lined streets around them, while the warm sunlight highlights their tender, glowing first love at age 20.

Unlike the people rushing past them, the two seem as if time has stopped, giving a glimpse into a world that exists only between them. The phrase, “At 20, anything seemed possible because we were together,” hints at the tender bond between Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah, whose very presence was a light in each other’s lives.

“Shining” is set to premiere on March 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

