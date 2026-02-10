Wi Ha Joon Dishes On His Character And Key Point To Watch Out For In New Drama “Siren’s Kiss”

Wi Ha Joon has talked about his role in tvN’s upcoming drama “Siren’s Kiss”!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller about a man who investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with an irresistibly captivating woman. Wi Ha Joon will star as Cha Woo Seok, the inspector relentlessly investigating the mysterious deaths, while Park Min Young will play Han Seol Ah, the woman suspected of standing at the center of the case.

Cha Woo Seok is an insurance inspector on an insurance fraud investigation team. His top priority is catching criminals who try to profit from human lives, and he is a top ace who rushes into any insurance fraud case, no matter the risk. Known for his persistence in seeing cases through once he is committed, he has led the arrest rate for insurance fraud suspects for several consecutive years.

This role marks a stark transformation from Wi Ha Joon’s previous character in “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” Commenting on his acting transformation, Wi Ha Joon shared his excitement, saying, “I’m thrilled and nervous because I’ll be able to show a character very different from my previous role.”

Explaining why he chose to star in “Siren’s Kiss,” Wi Ha Joon remarked, “It’s a project filled with tension and mystery that make you eager to see the next episode, so I really wanted to be part of it.” He added, “Although Cha Woo Seok is rough, cold, and blunt, I felt that he has a very warm heart deep down, and that made me want to portray him.”

On how he accurately depicted the emotional changes Cha Woo Seok undergoes after meeting Han Seol Ah, Wi Ha Joon explained, “I laid out the entire script and carefully calculated the exact points where his feelings start to change and where those feelings deepen, then tried to express those changes through subtle changes in my gaze.”

The drama will also feature a variety of action scenes. Wi Ha Joon commented, “Since I practice martial arts as a hobby, I felt confident about the action scenes,” adding, “Rather than making any special preparations, I focused on conveying Cha Woo Seok’s emotions that come through in the action scenes.”

Finally, Wi Ha Joon shared his thoughts on the key point of the drama, stating, “If you follow the changes in Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok’s feelings toward each other, you’ll be able to immerse yourself even more deeply in the story.”

“Siren’s Kiss” will premiere on March 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

