Watch: Kim Hye Yoon's New Horror Film Confirms Premiere Date With First Teaser

Upcoming film “Salmokji” (literal title) has released its first teaser!

“Salmokji” is a horror film about a production crew sent to a reservoir to reshoot Salmokji road-view footage after an unidentified figure was spotted in their initial footage. There, they encounter a mysterious presence lurking in the dark, deep water.

The teaser vividly captures the rising terror surrounding the seven crew members. It begins with Onroad Media producer Su In (Kim Hye Yoon) looking terrified as she says, “It’s Salmokji,” and continues with Se Jeong (Jang Da A), the operator of a horror-themed streaming channel, saying, “It’s been known for a long time as a place where you can encounter the dead,” setting an eerie tone. The calm is brief: unknown voices spill from a ghost box, and stones clash in the forest.

Tension builds as Kyung Tae (Kim Young Sung) is dragged away by a mysterious presence, Kyung Joon (Oh Dong Min) races toward the reservoir, and Sung Bin (Yoon Jae Chan) watches in fear as Kyo Sik (Kim Jun Han) stacks stone towers. Ki Tae (Lee Jong Won), who follows Su In to Salmokji, becomes trapped in swamp-like terror. As they try to escape, they circle aimlessly like a broken GPS, heightening the suspense. The trailer ends with a chilling voice saying, “You can’t get out there alive,” delivering an unrelenting sense of absolute horror.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Salmokji” is set to hit theaters on April 8.

