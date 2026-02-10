Bae In Hyuk And Roh Jeong Eui Pursue Their Dreams In “Our Universe”

tvN’s Wednesday–Thursday drama “Our Universe” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama about two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

In the previous episode, Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk) and Woo Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui)—who unexpectedly became guardians to their nephew Woo Joo (played by Park Yu Ho) after an unforeseen accident—were shown adapting to the 180-degree changes in their lifestyles. The two agreed to live together under mutually beneficial conditions and signed a co-parenting contract, leaving viewers eager to see how their story will unfold as they begin living together.

The newly released stills capture Sun Tae Hyung holding a camera. Amidst a bustling set, his hands move with the practiced skill of an experienced assistant as he hurriedly prepares for the shoot. In one image, star photographer Amy Choo (Jin Seo Yeon) commands attention with her charismatic presence. Viewers are left curious about how Sun Tae Hyung—who gave up on his dream of becoming a photographer after meeting his older brother Sun Woo Jin (Ha Jun) three years ago—ended up working as Amy Choo’s assistant, and what led him to pick up a camera once again.

Another photo captures Woo Hyun Jin on her way to work. Her confident, energetic steps reflect her enthusiasm for her first day on the job.

However, her excitement is short-lived. Upon arriving at the Planning Team 3 office, she enters “alert mode,” warily scanning her surroundings. She appears to be observing the reactions of her team leader Park Yoon Seong (Park Seo Ham). Since it was previously revealed that Park Yoon Seong and Woo Hyun Jin share a special connection from the past, viewers are curious to see how their relationship will develop now that they’ve met again as superior and subordinate.

The production team stated, “The stories of Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin as they pursue the dreams and goals they once gave up will resonate with viewers,” adding, “Please look forward to Sun Tae Hyung’s journey as he rediscovers his passion for photography, as well as the revelation of the past connection between Woo Hyun Jin and Park Yoon Seong.”

The next episode airs on February 11 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

