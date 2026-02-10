Lee Je Hoon Confirmed + Ha Young And More Reported For New Drama

Lee Je Hoon has been confirmed to star in a new drama!

On February 10, a media outlet reported that Lee Je Hoon and Ha Young will star in the upcoming drama “There’s a Winning Chance” (literal translation).

In response to the report, Lee Je Hoon’s agency COMPANY ON shared, “Lee Je Hoon has confirmed his appearance in SBS’s new drama ‘There’s a Winning Chance.'”

Ha Young’s agency has yet to respond to the reports.

“There’s a Winning Chance” is a legal drama adapted from TV Asahi’s Japanese series “Legal V: Former Lawyer Takanashi Shoko” which aired in 2018. The drama follows the story that unfolds around a former lawyer who has been stripped of their license.

“There’s a Winning Chance” is slated to premiere next year. Besides Ha Young, actors Lee Jae Won, Ok Ja Yeon, and Cho Seong Ha are also reported to star in the drama.

Stay tuned for more updates!

