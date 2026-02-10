Lee Joo Bin Finally Opens Ahn Bo Hyun’s Long-Kept Gift In “Spring Fever” Finale

tvN’s “Spring Fever” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s final episode!

“Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Previously, Seon Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom became each other’s strongest support after opening up about their respective traumas. While Yoon Bom helped Seon Jae Gyu move on from the guilt of not being able to save his father, her own long-buried past resurfaced, driving the story into an even more intense turn.

Residents of Shinsu Village have now learned both the rumors surrounding Yoon Bom being involved in an affair and the secret that she is the daughter of actress Jeong Nan Hee (Na Young Hee), heightening anticipation over how the drama will conclude in its final episode.

After Yoon Bom suddenly disappeared without a word, newly released stills show her returning to her family home—a place she had avoided for a long time.

In the photos, Yoon Bom sits quietly after meeting Choi Yi Joon (Cha Seo Won) and Jeong Nan Hee, seemingly unable to speak.

Meanwhile, determined to protect Yoon Bom at all costs, Seon Jae Gyu is set to take bold measures that will further intensify the story. With only the finale remaining, anticipation is building over the unpredictable direction the plot will take.

Additionally, the identity of the gift Seon Jae Gyu gave Yoon Bom will finally be revealed. Previously, he handed her a gift box, telling her to open it whenever she missed him. As Yoon Bom, who has carefully kept the box safe, is finally seen contemplating opening it, curiosity grows about what it contains.

The final episode of “Spring Fever” will air on February 10 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

