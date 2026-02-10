Han Ji Min Is A Pro At Work But A Rookie At Love In New Drama 'The Practical Guide To Love'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Practical Guide to Love” has released new stills featuring Han Ji Min!

“The Practical Guide to Love” tells the story of Lee Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min), a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

Lee Ui Yeong is a senior staff member on the Purchasing Team at the hotel The Hills Seoul, a trusted “work ace” within her company. With meticulous work skills and steady judgment, she is seen as a role model by her juniors—an all-around, fully formed adult with nothing to fault in either work or relationships.

But when it comes to love, things are different. Having never really had a proper relationship even after turning 30, Lee Ui Yeong has always waited for a natural, organic encounter—until she finally lets go of that idea and starts asking people to set her up with someone.

The newly released photos below highlight Lee Ui Yeong’s starkly contrasting attitudes toward work and love, adding to the intrigue. From her serious gaze as she stares at the monitor in her office uniform to her confident facial expression while conversing with someone, she exudes the aura of a highly capable professional.

The next photo captures Lee Ui Yeong outside the hotel. Sitting in front of a mirror and carefully touching up her makeup before a blind date, she naturally conveys the excitement and nervous anticipation of someone just starting a new romance. In the last image, Lee Ui Yeong appears to be on an actual blind date. The awkwardness and tension written all over her face have viewers rooting for her. The extreme contrasts between her professional and love life spark curiosity about the changes she will undergo. Viewers are eager to see how her attempt at romance will unfold and whether she can achieve success in both her career and her love life.

“The Practical Guide to Love” premieres on February 28 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch a teaser for the drama on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)