Jisoo And Seo In Guk Are Colleagues Who Don't Get Along In New Drama 'Boyfriend On Demand'

Upcoming drama “Boyfriend on Demand” has unveiled new stills of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk!

Helmed by director Kim Jung Sik of “Work Later, Drink Now” and “Not Others,” “Boyfriend on Demand” is a romantic comedy that follows Seo Mi Rae (BLACKPINK’s Jisoo), an overworked webtoon producer who subscribes to a virtual dating simulation service to experience the dates of her dreams.

In the newly released stills, Mi Rae is seen on her way to work with a weary look on her face. Wearing noise-canceling headphones as if she longs to shut herself off from the world, she dozes off, nodding in and out of sleep.

Another photo below shows Mi Rae outdoors in the dead of winter, stamping her feet to keep warm.

In another still, Mi Rae, with a look of inquisitive anticipation, puts on the “Boyfriend on Demand” device. Viewers are curious to find out about Mi Rae’s dynamic yet somehow bittersweet office life and what kind of date will unfold for Mi Rae once she enters virtual reality.

Park Kyeong Nam played by Seo In Guk is also raising expectations with his wide-ranging charms. Kyeong Nam is a popular webtoon producer at Nemo Studio, but to Mi Rae he is an “uninterpretable” coworker she wants to avoid.

As Kyeong Nam is absorbed in his work, he gives off the aura of an untouchable, highly capable ace at work.

Even in his indifferent facial expression as he looks at Mi Rae, a subtle sense of distance can be felt.

However, in the next photo, Kyeong Nam—who appears to be completely drunk—reveals an adorably unexpected side. His sloppy, unguarded behavior, which is unimaginable compared to his usual self at work, raises expectations for a new facet of his charm.

“Boyfriend on Demand” will premiere on March 6 via Netflix.

