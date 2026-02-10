Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, And Lee Chung Ah Gain Major Lead After Meeting Key Survivor In “Honour”

ENA’s new drama “Honour” has released new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Jo Yoo Jung (Park Se Hyun), a minor and victim of a sexual crime, retracted her false confession to murdering a journalist and revealed the existence of the secret prostitution app “Connect In,” only to later be found dead in her hospital room. The case initially appeared to conclude as Jo Yoo Jung’s suicide, made under overwhelming pressure. However, after discovering a note asking to “protect her older sister,” Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young) became convinced that Jo Yoo Jung had not taken her own life, but had instead been murdered. She then issued a public declaration of war against “Connect In” through a live broadcast interview, stating, “Our goal is Connect.”

With Jo Yoo Jung’s death, the direct link to exposing “Connect In” disappeared. The only remaining lead for the three L&J lawyers is Han Min Seo (Jeon So Young), whom they learned about through Lee Sun Hwa (Baek Ji Hye), a source for journalist Lee Jun Hyuk (Lee Choong Joo). Lee Sun Hwa revealed that Han Min Seo is currently working within “Connect In” and demanded money in exchange for her contact information. Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae) agreed to the deal in hopes of advancing their investigation. However, Han Min Seo initially remained silent, ignoring L&J’s calls and messages. After watching Yoon Ra Young’s live broadcast, she eventually reached out directly to Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah), signaling a major turning point.

The newly released stills show Han Min Seo visiting the L&J office. Previously revealed as a victim who exposed the brutal reality of “Connect In,” Han Min Seo had escaped after being severely beaten and left bloodied by a client. She was later found by the organization’s cleanup team, who treated her injuries and kept her alive. Meanwhile, the phone in her hand continued to ring with prostitution booking alerts referred to as “lessons” within the organization. It is suspected that Han Min Seo has endured relentless abuse while relying on powerful painkillers due to overwhelming debt. In the stills, she faces the three lawyers with a hardened expression, while Yoon Ra Young, Kang Shin Jae, and Hwang Hyun Jin appear weighed down by tension as they move closer to uncovering the app’s horrifying truth.

In addition, the previously released preview for Episode 4 reveals Han Min Seo making the shocking statement, “I saw a VIP. They’re a Connect user.” The moment she mentions the VIP, she appears overwhelmed with terror, even on the verge of tears, heightening suspense. As curiosity grows over the identity of the VIP she witnessed, the production team teased, “Following Jo Yoo Jung’s death, a new clue that can lead to ‘Connect In’ will emerge. Han Min Seo’s testimony will shock everyone. Please tune in to find out the identity of the VIP she witnessed and hear her chilling story.”

Episode 4 of “Honour” will air on February 10 at 10 p.m. KST.

