BOYNEXTDOOR Makes Meaningful Donation To Save The Children As Part Of New Campaign

BOYNEXTDOOR is joining forces with Save the Children for a meaningful new campaign!

Save the Children is an international non-governmental organization (NGO) that works to improve the lives of children worldwide and to promote children’s rights in general.

On February 10, BOYNEXTDOOR and Save the Children officially announced the launch of their new “OPEN THE DREAM DOOR” campaign, which aims to provide a stable sleep environment for children in need.

Notably, this new campaign is funded by donations made personally by the BOYNEXTDOOR members themselves.

“It’s meaningful to be able to take part in a campaign through which we can share our warm hearts together with ONEDOORs [BOYNEXTDOOR’s fans],” said the BOYNEXTDOOR members. “We hope that the precious goodwill of many people comes together and brings great strength to growing children.”

