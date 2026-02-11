TWICE's 'What Is Love?' Becomes Their 1st MV To Hit 900 Million Views

TWICE is inching closer towards hitting the 1 billion mark on YouTube!

On February 11 at approximately 12:35 p.m. KST, TWICE’s music video for “What is Love?” surpassed 900 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s first music video ever to reach the milestone.

TWICE originally released “What is Love?” on April 9, 2018 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the song just over seven years, 10 months, and one day to hit 900 million views.

Congratulations to TWICE!

Watch the fun video for “What is Love?” again below: