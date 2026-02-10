ATEEZ's "GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4" Becomes Their 5th Album To Sell 1 Million Copies In 1st Week
ATEEZ’s latest album is already a “million seller”!
Last week, ATEEZ made their comeback with the new mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” and its accompanying title track “Adrenaline” on February 6.
On February 10, Hanteo Chart announced that “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” had already sold over 1 million copies, making it ATEEZ’s fifth album to reach the milestone within the first week of its release.
ATEEZ previously surpassed 1 million first-week sales with their albums “THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW,” “THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL,” “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1,” and “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.”
Congratulations to ATEEZ!