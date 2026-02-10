BTS, IZ*ONE, TWICE's MISAMO, And aespa's Karina Earn RIAJ Platinum And Gold Certifications For Streaming In Japan

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

In 2020, the RIAJ implemented a new certification system for online streaming of songs, as an addition to its pre-existing certification systems for physical album shipments and digital download sales. According to the new system, songs are certified silver once they reach 30 million streams, gold at 50 million streams, and platinum at 100 million streams.

This month, BTS’s 2022 title track “Yet To Come,” IZ*ONE’s 2020 hit “Panorama,” and TWICE’s MISAMO’s 2024 song “NEW LOOK” were all certified platinum for surpassing 100 million streams each in Japan.

Meanwhile, BTS’s 2018 B-side “Love Maze” and aespa’s Karina’s solo song “UP” were both certified gold after surpassing 50 million streams each in Japan.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

