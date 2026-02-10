'Spring Fever' Ends On Its Highest Ratings Yet

tvN’s “Spring Fever” went out on an all-time high!

On February 10, “Spring Fever” achieved the highest viewership ratings of its entire run with its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of the romantic comedy scored an average nationwide rating of 5.7 percent, marking a new personal record for the drama.

Meanwhile, ENA’s “Honour” earned an average nationwide rating of 3.3 percent for its fourth episode.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Spring Fever”!

