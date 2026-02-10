NMIXX To Become 1st K-Pop Artist To Perform At Brazil's Carnival

NMIXX will be performing at Brazil’s Carnival next week!

Brazilian singer Pabllo Vittar has announced that NMIXX will be a special guest at Bloco da Pabllo, a massive block party at the upcoming São Paulo Carnival, on February 16.

NMIXX, who will be the first K-pop artist ever to perform at Carnival, will be joining Pabllo Vittar for a performance of their collab single “MEXE,” which they released in August of last year.

Check out the video announcing NMIXX’s appearance below!

NMIXX (@NMIXX_official) está confirmado no Bloco da Pabllo 2026 💫



🗓️ 16 de Fevereiro

📍 Ibirapuera

🕐 Concentração às 13h pic.twitter.com/HhAlXjowyS — Pabllo Vittar (@pabllovittar) February 10, 2026

