NMIXX To Become 1st K-Pop Artist To Perform At Brazil's Carnival
NMIXX will be performing at Brazil’s Carnival next week!
Brazilian singer Pabllo Vittar has announced that NMIXX will be a special guest at Bloco da Pabllo, a massive block party at the upcoming São Paulo Carnival, on February 16.
NMIXX, who will be the first K-pop artist ever to perform at Carnival, will be joining Pabllo Vittar for a performance of their collab single “MEXE,” which they released in August of last year.
Check out the video announcing NMIXX’s appearance below!
