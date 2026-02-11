Park Min Young Lures Wi Ha Joon As She Holds Him Close In New Drama “Siren’s Kiss” Poster

tvN’s upcoming drama “Siren’s Kiss” has released a new poster!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller about a man who investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with an irresistibly captivating woman. Wi Ha Joon will star as Cha Woo Seok, the inspector relentlessly investigating the mysterious deaths, while Park Min Young will play Han Seol Ah, the woman suspected of standing at the center of the case.

In the poster, Han Seol Ah shows a suggestive smile as she wraps her body around Cha Woo Seok. Like a snake tightening around its prey’s throat, Han Seol Ah’s hands slowly close around Cha Woo Seok’s neck. Cha Woo Seok, caught in Han Seol Ah’s grip, wears a stiff expression filled with chilling tension.

The broken glass reflecting the two suggests their fragile connection and sparks ominous speculation. The phrase, “The next man who will fall in love with the dangerous woman,” points to Cha Woo Seok, who seems captivated by Han Seol Ah. Attention is focused on Cha Woo Seok’s fate as he enters a love that could lead to death while trying to uncover Han Seol Ah’s true identity.

The production team said, “Cha Woo Seok’s small suspicion about Han Seol Ah becomes a spark that grows into intense interest and eventually leads to a major truth, delivering the thrill of unexpected twists. Please pay attention to how Cha Woo Seok’s suspicion of Han Seol Ah changes as the truth is revealed piece by piece.”

“Siren’s Kiss” will premiere on March 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

