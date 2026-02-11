Shin Hae Sun And Na In Woo Confirmed To Reunite For New Rom-Com 'Love O'Clock'

Get ready for a heart-fluttering new rom-com drama!

On February 11, Netflix confirmed the production of new romantic comedy drama “Love O’Clock” along with the cast lineup of Shin Hae Sun, Na In Woo, Yoon Kyun Sang, and Lee Joo Woo.

“Love O’Clock” follows the story of Cha Ju An (Shin Hae Sun), a variety show producer whose has a dynamic work and personal life, and professional tennis player Yu Do Jin (Na In Woo) as they swap souls without warning for one exactly one hour each day, delivering laughter and heart-fluttering excitement.

Based on the popular webtoon “An Hour of Romance,” “Love O’Clock” will be helmed by director Kim Sang Hup of “Melancholia,” “True Beauty,” “Extraordinary You,” and more. “A Business Proposal” screenwriters Han Sul Hee and Hong Bo Hui will be in charge of the script. Furthermore, the drama highlights the reunion between Shin Hae Sun and Na In Woo, who starred in “Mr. Queen” together.

Shin Hae Sun will take on the role of the hardworking variety show producer Cha Ju An, who has a bulldozer-like personality but sidelines her own happiness. After meeting the intense tennis player Yu Do Jin, her life takes a drastic turn.

Na In Woo will play the promising star athlete Yu Do Jin who is obsessed with organization. Although he keeps a tight control over his life, he begins to experience Ju An’s unruly hour every day. However, despite his cold exterior, Yu Do Jin also harbors a thoughtful and warm personality.

Yoon Kyun Sang will take on the role of Ko Tae Hoon, who plays a director at Yu Do Jin’s agency and his close friend, protecting Yu Do Jin by his side. Although he always charms people with his warm smile, he doesn’t easily open up to people until he meets Choi Mi Hyang.

Lee Joo Woo will play the variety show writer Choi Mi Hyang, Ju An’s close friend, housemate, and peer. With a down-to-earth and honest personality, she has lost all fantasy about romance due to her work and has been single all her life. However, she comes across romance after meeting Ko Tae Hoon.

“Love O’Clock” will premiere via Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates!

