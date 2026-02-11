Han Ji Min, Park Sung Hoon, And Lee Ki Taek Explore Love In Different Ways In New Drama “The Practical Guide To Love” Posters

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Practical Guide to Love” has unveiled new character posters!

“The Practical Guide to Love” tells the story of Lee Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min), a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

The posters show how Lee Ui Yeong, Song Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon), and Shin Ji Su (Lee Ki Taek) approach romance.

Lee Ui Yeong is shown sitting on an outdoor terrace bathed in warm sunlight, enjoying a relaxed moment. The heart icon above her head and her expression show her excitement as she prepares for a new romantic journey. The phrase “A woman choosing love” instead of “A woman waiting for love” highlights her determination to actively pursue romance rather than hesitate.

Next, Song Tae Seop draws attention with his caring side, promising a sweet morning for his partner. The phrase “The man who is like the correct answer that blends into my daily life,” paired with Song Tae Seop stepping out of the driver’s seat holding two cups of coffee, highlights his attentive nature in taking care of his loved one.

Meanwhile, Shin Ji Su, described as “The unpredictable man who turns my day upside down,” gives off a free-spirited vibe. Sitting on a motorcycle in a rider jacket, his gaze shows confidence and boldness, teasing what impact he will have on Lee Ui Yeong’s day.

“The Practical Guide to Love” premieres on February 28 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch a teaser for the drama on Viki:

