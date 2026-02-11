Im Soo Jung Is Ha Jung Woo’s Reliable Wife Who Remains Composed Amid Crisis In New Drama “Mad Concrete Dreams”

Upcoming drama “Mad Concrete Dreams” has unveiled the first stills of Im Soo Jung in character!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama that follows a struggling landlord who becomes entangled in crime to protect his family and property. While he achieves the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to participate in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Im Soo Jung plays Kim Sun, the wife of Ki Soo Jong (Ha Jung Woo), and a strong, sharp-minded woman. Kim Sun is a “steel mom” with an unmatched sense of reality who never loses her composure even in a crisis. She gave up her job as a nurse to focus on educating her daughter Da Rae, who has a hearing impairment, and now lives with the goal of supporting Da Rae’s studies abroad.

When her husband puts everything on the line to buy a building using loans, shadows fall over the future Kim Sun had imagined for her family. Suspicion grows as her husband acts strangely, seemingly hiding something about the building, and Kim Sun begins to take action for her daughter and family. Along the way, her quick thinking and unexpected choices bring tense drama to the story, surpassing Ki Soo Jong’s expectations.

The stills show Kim Sun smiling happily in everyday moments with her family. But her expression gradually becomes harder to read, hinting at conflict and the consequences of her decisions and actions.

Amid a series of events and accidents in the drama, Im Soo Jung creates a realistic, playful chemistry with Ha Jung Woo as a married couple, building anticipation for her performance as she steers the story in unpredictable directions.

The production team said, “Kim Sun is a character who becomes even bolder in moments of crisis, bringing unexpected twists to the story. Viewers will get to see a new side of Im Soo Jung.”

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is set to premiere on March 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

