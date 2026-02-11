Watch: Kim Hyun Jin’s Peaceful Days Turn Chaotic With Yeonwoo In “Love Phobia” New Teaser

U+tv’s upcoming drama “Love Phobia” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Love Phobia” tells the story of Han Sun Ho (Kim Hyun Jin), a romance novelist who is deeply in tune with his emotions, and Yoon Bi Ah (Yeonwoo), the emotionally detached CEO of the AI-powered dating app “It’s You.” When their paths cross, they slowly begin to understand each other and embark on a journey to find love.

The teaser highlights Han Sun Ho, a writer with a massive fan following who has been called the “idol of the romance novel world,” showing why he is considered a “celebrity among celebrities.”

Yoon Bi Ah is then introduced as the character who disrupts Han Sun Ho’s peaceful daily life. As he continued his work in peace, an unexpected romance rumor with Yoon Bi Ah spreads, placing him in an awkward position and setting the stage for their evolving relationship.

Tension between the two quickly surfaces. Yoon Bi Ah says, “You held my hand,” pressing the situation, while Han Sun Ho draws a firm line, saying, “I would never get involved with that woman again, even if I died.”

Despite Han Sun Ho’s resistance, Yoon Bi Ah continues to weave herself into his life, calling his name at every turn. In this process, Han Sun Ho witnesses Yoon Bi Ah in distress, and their relationship moves beyond simple misunderstandings into a new phase.

Han Sun Ho’s attention gradually shifts to concern for Yoon Bi Ah. He mutters to himself, “Doesn’t anyone know there’s a problem?” and follows her, asking, “Where are you going?”

Changes in emotion are also reflected in the dialogue. When Han Sun Ho asks, “Are you really okay without me?” it reveals a tender, direct side of him, while leaving viewers wondering how Yoon Bi Ah, whose heart had seemed frozen, will respond.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Love Phobia” is set to premiere on February 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

