4 Striking Moves In Episodes 11-12 Of 'The Judge Returns' 

It is now or never! “The Judge Returns” is nearing its final week, and Lee Han Young (Ji Sung) has only one chance to finish up his revenge against all the people who not only destroyed his life in the past but also have been corrupting the country’s judiciary system. Although his plan is already set in motion, he will still need all his skills, perfect timing, and a little bit of good luck to successfully bring down Kang Sin Jin (Park Hee Soon). Here are some of the striking moves this judge made in the latest episodes of the K-drama.

Warning: spoilers from episodes 11-12 ahead!

1. Kim Jin Ah taking down Jang Tae Sik

This show has many different villains but none as patently peculiar as Jang Tae Sik (Kim Bup Rae). He is the representation of that crude, mobster-like sort of nemesis that commonly appears to be the worst of guys but who is only the tip of the iceberg that hides the true evil beneath him. He is the link that started this story, back when Han Young was still a corrupt judge, but the circle is finally coming to a close with his downfall. When his hidden slush funds are discovered, it is only a matter of time before Kim Jin Ah (Won Jin Ah) puts him behind bars.

Her character takes a more central role in these couple of episodes. And it feels great watching a female character taking on an antagonist like Jang Tae Sik. Admittedly, she has some moments where she appears too naive, underestimating her opponent. But in the end, she doesn’t really need a man to get justice for her. Not even Park Cheol Woo (Hwang Hee) seems to be that much of help at times. But that’s probably what enhances her personality and makes it all the more enjoyable. We get to watch her stand confidently and ultimately gain a sense of redemption for herself and her father.

2. Kang Sin Jin plotting to get more powerful

Most of the time, Kang Sin Jin appears to be idle, only sitting around in his office while manipulating the law and the people around him to his convenience. However, behind his composure and cold demeanor, there’s a craving beast who is waiting for the moment to attack his next prey. But to get where he wants to be, he first needs to get rid of the person who put him in his powerful position. It is almost poetic how, as much as Han Young is playing allies with him, Kang Sin Jin is also plotting to bite the hand that has been feeding him for years.

Still, surprisingly enough, Lee Han Young and Kang Sin Jin’s plans align in a certain way. And since it is said that the enemy of my enemy is my friend, aside from the fact that Han Young is also trying to destroy Sin Jin, these two characters easily become partners at this point. So when Han Young starts to dig into former president Park Gwang To’s (Son Byung Ho) dirty money, Kang Sin Jin lets him off the hook, getting ready to seize his own opportunity. But he’s unaware of how badly this can backfire on him.

3. Lee Han Young trying to corner Park Gwak To

After watching the grotesque scene in Park Gwak To’s residence, Han Young’s resolution to uncover the former president’s dirty deed grows stronger. But it isn’t exactly that easy to do so. Albeit a work of fantasy, one of the most interesting things that this drama shows is how bizarre the system can be. Those in power are able to bend the law to their will, stepping on the common folks who struggle to barely get by every day. It is raw and frustrating to watch, yet it is extremely realistic. It’s probably why it is all the more believable.

Nonetheless, the best part about dramas is that justice still prevails, giving you the illusion that a happy ending is possible. Plus, this show is an expert in giving us extreme plot twists that turn things in Han Young’s favor somehow. So even when Park Gwak To isn’t exactly sent to jail just yet, his money laundering business gets discovered, making his house of cards start to tremble. It only needs someone bold enough to give it the last push for it to completely crumble.

4. Kang Sin Jin and Lee Han Young preparing to strike

Some shows clearly point to who will be the definite winner in a battle between bad and good. But right now, it seems as if the odds could be in anyone’s favor. Despite Han Young’s continuous efforts to change things in the Supreme Court of Korea, it could still not be enough to stop Kang Sin Jin from striking and getting control of Suojae, the place where the government’s real power comes from.

The funny thing is that it isn’t as if Kang Sin Jin is exactly trying to get rid of Han Young right now. However, they stand in positions so intrinsically contrary that no amount of empathy or amicability could bring them to good terms after each makes their final moves. In that sense, it’s like watching Thanos and the Avengers, but of Korean law. So we can expect a thrilling battle of epic proportions in the last episodes of “The Judge Returns”!

Start watching “The Judge Returns”:

Watch Now

Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Her favorite groups are EXO, TWICE, Red Velvet, and BOL4. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “The Judge Returns”

Plans to watch: “My Page in the 90s“