TWICE's Dahyun To Take Hiatus From 'THIS IS FOR' Tour Due To Injury

Dahyun will be unable to participate in upcoming concert stops for TWICE’s world tour “THIS IS FOR” after sustaining an ankle injury.

On February 11, JYP Entertainment issued an official statement announcing that Dahyun will be unable to participate in the North America tour dates scheduled from February 13 through March 7.

Read the full statement in English below:

Hi, this is JYP Entertainment. We would like to share an update regarding TWICE member Dahyun and her upcoming schedule. During the early stages of the North America tour, Dahyun experienced discomfort in her ankle and continued receiving treatment while in the United States. After returning to Korea, she underwent further medical examinations and was diagnosed with a fracture. Based on medical advice, she has been advised to undergo continued treatment and take sufficient rest. Throughout the tour, Dahyun had been eagerly looking forward to meeting fans and, even after the injury, did her best to remain on stage, including performing while seated. However, considering the physical demands of the performances, which involve ongoing walking, jumping, and choreography that place significant strain on the injured area, continuing to perform could interfere with her recovery. After careful discussion among the artist, the company and medical professionals, and with her health as our top priority, it has been decided that she will not participate in the North America tour dates scheduled from February 13 through March 7. For the time being, Dahyun will focus on her treatment and recovery and looks forward to returning to fans in good health. Her participation in future schedules will be decided after closely monitoring her recovery and in consultation with DAHYUN and medical professionals. We sincerely apologize to fans who may have been surprised by this news and ask for your kind understanding, as this decision was made to prioritize Dahyun’s recovery. Thank you always for your continued love and warm support. JYP Entertainment

TWICE is currently on Part 2 of their “THIS IS FOR” world tour.

Wishing Dahyun a speedy and full recovery!

Watch TWICE’s Dahyun in her recent drama “Love Me” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)