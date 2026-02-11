IU's Agency Shares Update On Legal Action Against Malicious Posts And Privacy Invasion

IU’s agency has shared an update on ongoing legal action.

On February 11, EDAM Entertainment shared a notice on the status of legal actions regarding malicious posts and illegal activities involving IU. The latest update shares the judgements rendered by the court since the previous announcement as well as updates on continued actions taken to protect the privacy of IU.

Read the full statement below:

Currently, IU is gearing up for the release of her upcoming drama “Perfect Crown.”

