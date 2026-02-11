Bae In Hyuk And Roh Jeong Eui’s Cohabitation Gets Off To A Rocky Start In “Our Universe”

tvN’s “Our Universe” has shared new stills from its upcoming episode!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama about two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk) and Woo Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui) unexpectedly became guardians to their 20-month-old nephew Woo Joo (Park Yu Ho) after an unforeseen accident. Sun Tae Hyung, who urgently needed a place to stay, and Woo Hyun Jin, who desperately needed someone to help care for the child, decided to meet each other’s needs by signing a conditional cohabitation agreement.

The newly released stills suggest that Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin’s cohabitation is off to a rocky start. The photos show the two facing off with sharp, intense gazes. In one image, Woo Hyun Jin is seen holding up her phone to show Sun Tae Hyung a problematic video. Sun Tae Hyung’s reaction adds to the intrigue, while the wary expression on Woo Joo’s face as he watches the two adults bicker adds to the humor.

The production team shared, “Sun Tae Hyung’s seemingly skilled yet clumsy approach to parenting as he fully dives into co-parenting will deliver delightful laughter,” and hinted, “Another incident is about to hit Woo Joo’s household.”

The next episode airs on February 11 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

