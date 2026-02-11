Stars Light Up The Red Carpet At 2026 D Awards
The D Awards have returned in style!
On February 11, the 2026 D Awards were held at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul. Ahead of the ceremony, the MCs and performing artists hit the red carpet to pose for photos and show off their fits.
Check out photos from this year’s red carpet below!
MCs Lee Jong Won, Shin Ye Eun, and BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun
Chuei Li Yu
AxMxP
AHOF
KickFlip
izna
NEXZ
Hi-Fi Un!corn
QWER
FIFTY FIFTY
82MAJOR
xikers
P1Harmony
BOYNEXTDOOR
Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews