Stars Light Up The Red Carpet At 2026 D Awards

The D Awards have returned in style!

On February 11, the 2026 D Awards were held at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul. Ahead of the ceremony, the MCs and performing artists hit the red carpet to pose for photos and show off their fits.

Check out photos from this year’s red carpet below!

MCs Lee Jong Won, Shin Ye Eun, and BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun

Chuei Li Yu

AxMxP

AHOF

KickFlip

izna

NEXZ

Hi-Fi Un!corn

QWER

FIFTY FIFTY

82MAJOR

xikers

P1Harmony

NCT WISH

ZEROBASEONE

BOYNEXTDOOR

ENHYPEN

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews