Winners Of 2026 D Awards
The second annual D Awards have come to a close!
On February 11, the 2026 D Awards took place at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul, with Lee Jong Won, Shin Ye Eun, and BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun serving as the show’s MCs.
Like last year, “D Awards Delights (Blue Label)”—also known as the ceremony’s main prizes (Bonsang)—were awarded to K-pop artists who made an impact over the course of the past year, while “D Awards Dreams (Silver Label)” were awarded to rookie artists expected to lead the future of K-pop.
Check out the full list of winners below!
Artist of the Year: ENHYPEN
Song of the Year: BOYNEXTDOOR
Album of the Year: Stray Kids
Record of the Year: RIIZE
Performance of the Year: NCT WISH
Trend of the Year: TWS
D Awards Iconic: ZEROBASEONE
D Awards Global: P1Harmony
D Awards Delights (Blue Label): 82MAJOR, AHOF, BOYNEXTDOOR, ENHYPEN, FIFTY FIFTY, izna, KickFlip, NCT WISH, NEXZ, P1Harmony, QWER, xikers, ZEROBASEONE
Best Group: BOYNEXTDOOR, ENHYPEN, izna, NMIXX
Best Song: NCT WISH, izna
Best Recording: BOYNEXTDOOR, P1Harmony
Best Tour: ENHYPEN
Best Video: ZEROBASEONE
Best Choreography: FIFTY FIFTY
Best Social Content: NCT WISH
Best Stage: NEXZ, xikers
Best OST: ZEROBASEONE’s Seok Matthew and Park Gunwook (“Backpacker” from “Study Group”)
Best Band: QWER
D Awards Breakthrough: 82MAJOR
D Awards Dreams (Silver Label): AHOF, ALLDAY PROJECT, CLOSE YOUR EYES, CORTIS, Hearts2Hearts, KickFlip
D Awards Discovery: AHOF, AxMxP, Chuei Li Yu, Hi-Fi Un!corn
D Awards Impact: Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, Lee Soo Ji
UPICK Popularity Award – Best Male Group: ENHYPEN
UPICK Popularity Award – Best Female Group: BABYMONSTER
UPICK Popularity Award – Best Male Solo: Chuei Li Yu
UPICK Popularity Award – Best Female Solo: BLACKPINK’s Jennie
UPICK Global Choice (Male): ENHYPEN’s Heeseung
UPICK Global Choice (Female): aespa’s Karina
UPICK Best Male Rising Star: AHOF
UPICK Best Female Rising Star: izna
D Awards Remark: AxMxP, Chuei Li Yu, Hi-Fi Un!corn
Congratulations to all of the winners!