Winners Of 2026 D Awards

The second annual D Awards have come to a close!

On February 11, the 2026 D Awards took place at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul, with Lee Jong Won, Shin Ye Eun, and BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun serving as the show’s MCs.

Like last year, “D Awards Delights (Blue Label)”—also known as the ceremony’s main prizes (Bonsang)—were awarded to K-pop artists who made an impact over the course of the past year, while “D Awards Dreams (Silver Label)” were awarded to rookie artists expected to lead the future of K-pop.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Artist of the Year: ENHYPEN

Song of the Year: BOYNEXTDOOR

Album of the Year: Stray Kids

Record of the Year: RIIZE

Performance of the Year: NCT WISH

Trend of the Year: TWS

D Awards Iconic: ZEROBASEONE

D Awards Global: P1Harmony

D Awards Delights (Blue Label): 82MAJOR, AHOF, BOYNEXTDOOR, ENHYPEN, FIFTY FIFTY, izna, KickFlip, NCT WISH, NEXZ, P1Harmony, QWER, xikers, ZEROBASEONE

Best Group: BOYNEXTDOOR, ENHYPEN, izna, NMIXX

Best Song: NCT WISH, izna

Best Recording: BOYNEXTDOOR, P1Harmony

Best Tour: ENHYPEN

Best Video: ZEROBASEONE

Best Choreography: FIFTY FIFTY

Best Social Content: NCT WISH

Best Stage: NEXZ, xikers

Best OST: ZEROBASEONE’s Seok Matthew and Park Gunwook (“Backpacker” from “Study Group”)

Best Band: QWER

D Awards Breakthrough: 82MAJOR

D Awards Dreams (Silver Label): AHOF, ALLDAY PROJECT, CLOSE YOUR EYES, CORTIS, Hearts2Hearts, KickFlip

D Awards Discovery: AHOF, AxMxP, Chuei Li Yu, Hi-Fi Un!corn

D Awards Impact: Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, Lee Soo Ji

UPICK Popularity Award – Best Male Group: ENHYPEN

UPICK Popularity Award – Best Female Group: BABYMONSTER

UPICK Popularity Award – Best Male Solo: Chuei Li Yu

UPICK Popularity Award – Best Female Solo: BLACKPINK’s Jennie

UPICK Global Choice (Male): ENHYPEN’s Heeseung

UPICK Global Choice (Female): aespa’s Karina

UPICK Best Male Rising Star: AHOF

UPICK Best Female Rising Star: izna

D Awards Remark: AxMxP, Chuei Li Yu, Hi-Fi Un!corn

Congratulations to all of the winners!